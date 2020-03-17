Coronavirus Outbreak: Prabhas, Jr.NTR & Ram Charan Ask Fans Not To Panic & Follow Official Instructions

Coronavirus Outbreak: With each passing day, the situation following Coronavirus across the world is getting worst. So far over 1,75,000 cases have been registered across the globe with over 7000 deaths. In India alone, 125 cases have been registered and the state of Maharashtra has the most number of patients with 36. It was yesterday, when Tollywood superstars Prabhas, Jr. Ntr & Ram Charan took to Instagram asking fans not to panic, and instead follow strong precautionary measures.

Prabhas had a note that read: “Yes, It is tough health & public safety challenge, but remember each one of us have a role to play in conquering the #COVID19 pandemic. Few precautions & staying away from misinformation will help it’s escalation.”

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR shared a video on their respective Instagram handles on how to stay safe from contracting pandemic and not to believe fake WhatsApp messages.

The RRR duo said, “If we follow these 6 precautions recommended by WHO, you can easily keep yourself protected from the COVID-19 crisis. Wash your hands thoroughly till elbow. Ensure you clean the area under your nail ridges as well. Whenever you come back indoors, before eating..at least 7-8 times a day. Till the end of Coronavirus, avoid shaking hands and hugging while socializing. Avoid rubbing your eyes or touching your nose. Don’t let your fingers into your mouth unnecessarily.

“Wear your mask only if you have symptoms like dry cough, fever, and cold. Wearing them without any of these might cause the risk of catching COVID 19. Always cover your mouth with the elbow before sneezing or coughing. Don’t visit crowded places. Drink a lot of water. Instead of gulping lots of water in one go, sip smaller amounts multiple times. Drinking hot water will be much better. Don’t believe in everything sent to you on Whatsapp. Don’t forward anything without verifying the authenticity because it will create a situation of panic, and that’s more dangerous than the virus itself.” added the actors.

