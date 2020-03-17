The world is facing a massive turmoil with the Coronavirus pandemic, which has even found its victim in famous celebrities like Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, amongst others. The latest one is Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju who played the role of Tormund Giantsbane and garnered a lot of praises for his portrayal. The actor has made the revelation himself on his Instagram account.

With a picture along with wife Gry Molvær Hivju, Kristofer Hivju put out the news with a long note, explaining how he’s isolating himself along with his entire family and taking all the necessary precautions to curb the spread of the disease.

The Game Of Thrones actor wrote, “Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.”

But that’s not it, he further lifted up the spirits and motivated us with his message that continued as, “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency”

We wish a speedy recovery for Kristofer Hivju!

Meanwhile, Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly across different states and several notes have been put out to take the necessary precautions and save oneself by govt officials.

