FRIENDS Fans, You Can Rewatch These 10 Episodes Anytime As They Have Loads Of Entertainment & Laughter!

FRIENDS is one of the funniest and entertaining sitcoms ever made. The show, starring Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe aired for 10 years; from 1994-2004.

The sitcom has 10 seasons and even after so many years, the craze for it isn’t going away. In fact, with time, the fan following for Friends is only growing. Well, when the cinema halls and most public places are shut, if you want to watch something light and funny to divert your mind, you can always find solace in your favourite films or shows.

For Friends fans, we know that many of you have rewatched all the seasons several times. But if still you want to watch something specific from these 10 seasons and you are having a hard time to decide the same, do not worry. Check out these 6 episodes of Friends that you can watch anytime as they have loads of laughter and entertainment:

1. The One Where Monica Gets A Roommate or Pilot (Season 1, Episode 1)

It’s always good to know the base of our favourite characters. The first episode will help you to understand why the characters are weird the way they are. From Ross’ ‘Hi’ to Rachel explaining the shoe metaphor to her father, everything in this episode will tickle your funny bone.

2. The One With The Lesbian Wedding (Season 2, Episode 11)

This episode is not only funny (because of Ross, of course) but also quite enlightening. During that time, it was the first time a TV series showed a wedding between two women. Along with Ross, another character that will make you LOL is Phoebe and you know why!

3. The One With The Football (Season 3, Episode 9)

The Thanksgiving episodes of Friends are always entertaining. However, this one clearly stands out because it’s not a typical Thanksgiving for our 6 friends. Two teams and the quest to win and Ross and Monica’s competitiveness and Rachel trying to find a place for herself and so on.. this episode is a laughter riot.

4. The One With The Embryos (Season 4, Episode 12)

When Phoebe is in the hospital undergoing embryo transplant, Monica & Rachel have a quiz competition with Chandler and Joey where Ross plays the referee. What turned out to be a competition to get rid of the chick and duck, turns into a crazy episode of Monica and Rachel losing their apartment to the boys & how! This episode is sh*t crazy!

5. The One With Ross’ Sandwich (Season 5, Episode 9)

Ross is one character with whom every hilarious and unfortunate incident have to happen. If his love life wasn’t already a mess, imagine how he loses his cool when he finds out someone stole his Thanksgiving SANDWICH IN THE OFFICE. TRUST US, THESE CAPS ARE WAY QUIETER THAN ROSS YELLING IN THE EPISODE WHEN HE LOSES HIS SANDWICH.

6. The One Where Everybody Finds Out (Season 5, Episode 14)

This is one of the best episodes to come out of the web series. Again, we get to see Ross’ plight and one must agree, he is truly an amazing actor. When Monica and Chandler’s friends find out that they are a thing, it isn’t easy for them to deal with it, especially Ross.

7. The One With Nap Partners ( Season 7, Episode 6)

Who thought the makers would show us Ross and Joey’s bromance with one of the best activities, sleeping on the couch? Well, watch this episode because you are going to treat yourself with some good comedy.

8. The One With The Rumour (Season 8, Episode 9)

Another Thanksgiving episode with a special appearance by Brad Pitt as Ross, Rachel & Monica’s former classmate, Will. We get to know that before having this never-ending crush on our beauty queen Rachel, Ross used to hate her along with Will and they even had a club called ‘I Hate Rachel Club’.

9. The One With Ross’ Inappropriate Song (Season 9, Episode 7)

If you think only the adults in this sitcoms are crazy, well, you haven’t known the kids in it. Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma has finally learned to react, however, only to a song about butts. Isn’t it amusing?

10. The One Where Ross Is Fine (Season 10, Episode 2)

How will you feel when one of your best friends starts dating the love of your life? Well, when Ross got to know that Joey and Rachel are together, all he could say was he was ‘FINE’. Don’t believe us? Well, you know we are telling the facts.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!