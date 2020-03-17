Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Shoot STOPPED By Karni Sena, Director Chandra Prakash Gets Involved

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat faced major protests and social media ire, because of Karni Sena. The film’s release at a point was being questioned too over the organization’s protests. Now, the wrath is being faced by Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar along with director Chandra Prakash and the entire team of Prithviraj was busy shooting a schedule in Jamwaramgarh village, near Jaipur on Saturday. The entire bunch of protestors came to the set location and stalled the shoot of the film.

This further led to the director getting into the scene, who was then asked to promise that there will be no tampering of facts in the films, and only then will they allow the film to be resumed.

Prakash obliged but was further asked to promise that Prithviraj won’t be shown as a lover in the Akshay Kumar starrer. After all the assurance in a written format, things went back to normal. It is being said that the superstar was not at the scene when this entire row happened.

Karni Sena’s national president Mahipal Singh Makrana revealed about it all as, “We held discussions with the director, Chandra Prakash, regarding the film’s script today. We told him that no tampering with historic facts will be tolerated. Prithviraj Chauhan should not be portrayed as a lover in the film. The director has assured us that there is no such thing in the movie but we want a written assurance.”

Meanwhile, Prithviraj based on the life of the Rajput ruler by the same name, also stars Manushi Chhillar as the leading lady.

The Miss World 2017 will be marking her debut with the project.

