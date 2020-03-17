Angrezi Medium Box Office Day 5 Morning Occupancy: Stays Steady But It Hardly Matters Owing To The Coronavirus Wrath

Angrezi Medium Box Office: Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Deepak Dobriyal’s latest release has met an unfortunate fate due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though the film took a decent start, the closure of cinema halls across the major cities took a toll on its business heavily. We have seen that the film has been stable in the occupancy but it’s the reduction of screens, which is making a big dent.

Speaking about today i.e. day 5, Angrezi Medium has recorded the occupancy of 11-13% for the morning shows across the country. It’s hardly a drop when compared to yesterday’s 12-14% but it’s of no use as practically the film is playing on fewer screens.

Meanwhile, the film has earned 10.03 crores during its opening weekend, which is lesser than the predecessor Hindi Medium’s 12.56 crores.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and others, in key roles. It released on 13th March 2020.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan said she signed Angrezi Medium only because she wanted to work with the film’s lead actor Irrfan Khan.

“I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan in the film. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and I think, that, for me is the greatest honour,” said Kareena Kapoor Khan at a special screening of the web series “Mentalhood” that stars her elder sister Karisma Kapoor.

