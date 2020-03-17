Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor’s LEAKED Still Showcases His Productive Side & We’re In Admiration!

Brahmastra is easily the most awaited film of the year, with such a big ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor who has given years of hard work into this film was recently spotted with a crew member, doing some post-production work. The 37-year-old actor is seen in an intense look wearing a casual white T-shirt.

Brahmastra’s release date has already been pushed several times, now again the shoot of the film has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Though the makers are still confident that the film will definitely release on December 4, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film also stars Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia along with a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. On the personal front, the leading actors of film Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now the hottest couple of the B-town, which adds to the already high buzz of the movie.

Brahmastra is based on Indian Mythology and the central character played by Ranbir Kapoor is called ‘Shiva’. The film is the first part of this superhero trilogy, and it is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. This will be his 3rd film with Ranbir Kapoor after ‘Wake up Sid’ and ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!