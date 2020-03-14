Chal Mera Putt 2 Movie Review: This Sequel Makes The Franchise Even Better

Chal Mera Putt 2 Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, Iftikhar Thakur, Nasir Chinyoti, Akram Udas, Hardeep Gill, Gurshabad, Zafri Khan, Garry Sandhu, Nirmal Rishi

Director: Janjot Singh

What’s Good: The film offers a long list of hilarious jokes you can crack on your best friends to pull their leg (tawe laaun layi).

What’s Bad: It’s too hard to remember all those jokes in one watch. If you note them, you will miss the fun and if you have fun, you won’t be able to note them.

Loo Break: In Interval

Watch or Not?: You must unless Coronavirus spreads in Punjab as well.

It’s a followup to Chal Mera Putt which released in July last year. The film starts where the first part ended. Jinder (Amrinder Gill), Bikkar Chacha (Hardeep Gill), Billa (Gurshabad), Chaudhary (Iftikhar Thakur), Tavrej (Nasir Chinyoti) & Boota (Akram Udas) continue to live together at a rented place in the UK and struggle to find work on daily basis.

The struggle to make the ends meet is getting only harder day by day and since they don’t have any proper job, they even lose the shelter. On the other hand, Savy’s (Simi Chahal) Bua fixes her marriage with Deepa (Garry Sandhu) and he comes to London to take her along. But how all 6 of them take the challenges and lessons of life with big smiles on their faces, makes the crux of the story.

Chal Mera Putt 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Rakesh Dhawan & Sunil Dhawan’s screenplay is highly entertaining. There’s hardly any scene in the film which doesn’t make you laugh or emotional. In the whole first half, almost every scene and every dialogue cracks you up and laugh out loud. There comes a situation that you get tired of laughing but our 6 lead stars won’t stop. There was a huge dose of comedy in Chal Mera Putt but this ride gets wilder. A normal person gets serious sometimes in life but these guys talk jokes. Yes, every time they speak they have a new joke or comeback and man! it’s so effective every damn time. I ask how?

In the second half, the drama gets a little intense and there are a few emotional scenes which will make you teary-eyed. But the comedy never leaves the film. The fact that some of the brilliant actors from India and Pakistan have come together for this comedy makes it a great watch. Everyone gets equal screen space and a chance to entertain the audience which ends up giving a wholesome feel.

However, the best part is that the film actually takes a good story forward and doesn’t end up being a series of jokes. Of course, a few times it feels like trying too much to make people laugh but the audience will hardly mind it.

Chal Mera Putt 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Amrinder Gill is just getting better and better as an actor with every film. In Chal Mera Putt 2 he shines in both comedy and emotional scenes. A lot of times, his comic timing is just so apt and natural. And in the emotional ones, he will make your eyes moist.

Simi Chahal is an extremely natural actor which Punjabi industry is blessed with. If she lights up the screen with her charm, her dialogue delivery, and overall performance increase the effectiveness of the film.

Iftikhar Thakur is so lovely. He was amazing in the first part and he is even better this time. Akram Udas as Boota also makes you go ROFL with his superb performance and crazy dialogues that he has got. Both of them have excellent comic timing.

But it’s Nasir Chinyoti who will stay with you for a long time for the innocent and hilarious character that he plays. While he is another brilliant actor in the cast, watch out his comic prank call track with Jinder. The whole track is thoroughly entertaining.

Another brilliant performance comes for Zafri Khan who plays Advocate Bilal. He has got some of the best comic scenes in the film. Watch out him.

Hardeep Gill & Gurshabad also lend good performances.

Garry Sandhu has a cameo and when he is on screen, he makes sure to take its charm to a new level with his swag. Nirmal Rishi and rest of the actors are also good.

Chal Mera Putt 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Janjot Singh does extremely well as a director as every department of his film has come out in a pretty good way. Bringing such a talented star cast together and using their potential to best is a task that Janjot has done commendably.

Music is also good but the songs have been played only in parts. I liked all the songs especially the one which was something like “Jive Parbata Agge Parbat Hor Bade Hunde Ne”. I don’t remember the exact lyrics and hope the makers release it soon.

Chal Mera Putt 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Chal Mera Putt 2 is a film not to be missed. It’s a thorough family entertainer which will make you laugh, cry and will create a special place in your heart.

Three & Half Stars!

Chal Mera Putt 2 Trailer

Chal Mera Putt 2 releases on 13th March, 2020.

