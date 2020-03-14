Here’s Why Tujhse Hai Raabta Actor Sehban Azim Feels The Show Has Been A Cakewalk For Him

Actor Sehban Azim, known for TV shows like “Bepannaah” and “Thapki Pyaar Ki“, generally keeps a tight lid on his personal life. He thinks that he is old school, and lets his work do the talking.

“I won’t call myself introvert but then I won’t call myself an extrovert either. I am an actor. I would let my work talk about me, instead of me going all over to talk about my work. I think I am old school,” he said.

For the actor, acting has always been his first love. “For me, the character itself is an inspiration. I keep a constant belief at the back of my head that I’m living the character I’m portraying and as to how that character would feel, behave and respond in such situations. On the other hand, I stay connected to inspirational TV shows and movies, they keep me motivated,” he said.

He is currently enjoying working on his current show “Tujhse Hai Raabta“.

“One of the nicest producers (Sonali and Amit Jaffar) I’ve come across in my life. This show has been a cakewalk with them, everything is so easily understood, they have a wonderful understanding with their production house and the actors, with the current scenario of ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, the team, the producers, the channel,” said Sehban.

