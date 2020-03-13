Sanjay Mishra’s Kaamyaab BEATS Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji To Garner Highest Ratings On IMDb

Kaamyaab hit the screens on 6th March, 2020 and the audiences have loved how beautifully the makers have captured the journey of the character actors. It evidently highlights all the unexpected twists and turns the life throws at you. After receiving immense appreciation from the audiences and critics alike Kaamyaab gets a rating of 8.9/10 IMDb rating which is the highest rating among all the releases of 2020. The movie had an immense word of mouth and was in talks as the content is extremely refreshing and inspiring.

The film has even surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which earned IMDb ratings of 8.1.

The story revolves around how a character actor after his retirement is all set to make a record of 500 films and continue his hustle. Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal have truly given a performance that is promising. Sanjay Mishra had undergone a prosthetics transformation for every character shown on-screen.

The movie had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival and went on to win hearts around the world like – Festival du film d’Asie du Sud Paris, New York City South Asian Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Shanghai International Film Festival, as well as the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where the film received a standing ovation. Kaamyaab was then ready to make its mark to the mainstream audiences.

Truly, Kaamyaab has become Kaamyaab in the right ways in sending across an important message and the audiences truly shouldn’t miss on such content that puts light on the dark side of a character actor. Making waves all across, the IMDb ratings and appreciation is proof that this story of the character actors is a must watch!

Kaamyaab is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment is hit the theatres on 6th March, 2020 and continues to win hearts all across with its impressionable presence and impact with its narrative!

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7881550/

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!