Disha Patani’s Latest Red Bodycon Dress Can Be Yours At JUST Rs.1,000!

Disha Patani was last seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film did pretty well at the box office and last night, the team was spotted having a success party for the same. The actress wore a mini red bodycon dress and looked every bit of ethereal in it.

Disha is known for her chic fashion sense in the industry. Last night, she wore a sheer mini red bodycon dress and paired it with black strappy heels, flaunting her curves. She kept her makeup pretty minimalistic with red smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and pink-tinted lips. And off course, lots of highlighter as it’s the new trend that a lot of celebrities have been following.

You can get Disha’s red bodycon dress here.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani’s performance in her movie Malang has made all heads turn. Disha unleashed an entirely new side of hers and the audiences have nothing except praises for her transformation. Her recent dance number in the movie Baaghi 3 on the song ‘Do You Love Me‘ has become the absolute favourite and the audiences are just grooving to the tunes.

Disha has redefined hotness and is a sure-shot live wire. The actress casts fire whenever she appears on the screen and is the most desirable actress in the industry. No one can match her versatility and hotness. From filmmakers to the audience, everyone is demanding to see more of Disha.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Radhe alongside Salman Khan and Ek Villain 2.

