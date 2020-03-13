Radhe: Randeep Hooda Wouldn't Have Been A Part Unless Salman Khan...

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is easily the most awaited movie of the year, not only for Salman fans but for every Bollywood lover. As the superstar is taking the Wanted franchise ahead after 11 years, fans have very high expectations from the film. While Salman is the protagonist of the film, his nemesis is played by Randeep Hooda.

Randeep has turned down many negative roles in recent years, but this time he couldn’t turn down Salman’s request as the latter promised him that his character will get to do lots of action!

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor said, “I respect Salman as a person and an actor and took up the role of an antagonist on Salman’s behest. He has a certain way of working and since we have collaborated before, I am used to it and we had a lot of fun. I chased Salman in Kick and coached him in Sultan. This time, I’m testing him to see how much he has learned from me as his character hunts for mine.” Meanwhile, the actor also revealed that his role will see him do a lot of action!

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has Disha Patani as the female lead opposite Salman Khan. The film is being helmed by Prabhudheva and is set to hit the theatres this Eid on May 22, 2020.

FFor he unversed, Randeep Hooda has reunited with Salman after sharing the screen space in 2014’s Kick and 2016’s Sultan. Both films went on to become super successful.

