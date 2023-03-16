Sehban Azim, who is currently seen playing the role of Abhimanyu Razdan in the web series ‘Dear Ishq’, shared a very friendly relationship with his co-actors and recently the actor gave a special treat to everyone on the sets.

Actress Simran Rawal, who is playing Arya in the show, finally wrapped up her shoot as her role got over in the web series. Sehban thought of giving her a memorable farewell and thus ordered chole bhature for her from a famous shop.

Sehban Azim shared: “It was Arya’s last day onset and she was claiming that she has not eaten good chole bhature in Mumbai so I knew this place through Kishwer, called Chaddha and the taste of Chole Bhature is very north Indian so I thought I can make her eat it in Mumbai and I ordered for the entire cast and the crew. We ate so much that we were literally dozing off. I wanted to treat her and she loved it as she was missing good food being a typical Punjabi.”

Sehban Azim is known for his work in shows such as ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’, ‘Bepannaah‘, ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, among others.

The show is a web adaptation of Ravinder Singh’s book titled ‘Write Me A Love Story’ and it is a story of two individuals who are completely opposite personalities but gradually they develop a liking for each other.

‘Dear Ishq’ is a love story between a best-selling author and an editor. It features Sehban Azim as the author, Abhimanyu Razdan and Niyati Fatnani as the editor, Asmita Roy. Apart from the leads, it also stars Kunal Verma, Vikas Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Jyoti B. Banerjee, Puneet Tejwani, Roma Bali, Beena Mukherjee, and Buneet Kapoor.

Directed by Atif Khan and Produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, the show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

