Lahoriye, featuring Sargun Mehta and Amrinder Gill, is a beautiful and moving love story, which takes place amidst some of the darkest days in Indian history: the partition of 1947. The leading stars had already acted together in Love Punjab and were teamed up in a romance drama again within a year, leaving people mesmerized overnight for the acting, music, and intensity of emotions.

The film, which was originally released in 2017, contains a romantic story filled with elements of history and loss and also challenges the concept of borders, blocking the humanity of those impacted. Now, the movie is making its digital debut after eight long years.

When & Where To Stream Lahoriye Online?

Lahoriye will become available for digital release on June 26, 2025 making its long wait finally over! The film will stream on Chaupal. Subscribers of the platform can watch the emotional ride of love and loss right from their homes.

With soul-stirring music, and nostalgia-filled stories, Lahoriye is a movie that will stick with you long after the credits end. So what are you waiting for? Take this opportunity to enjoy listed as one of the most touching love stories of Punjabi cinema online for the very first time!

More About Lahoriye

Lahoriye revolves around Kikkar Singh and Ameeran, who represent two different worlds as a Sikh man from Indian Punjab and a Muslim woman from Lahore. Even though they come from different countries and religious backgrounds these two fall in love with each other.

Their growing connection faced an immediate test when partition struck forcing them to separate. The movie captures a fierce emotional journey of hope with distance and resilience. Amberdeep Singh directs a cast that also features Gugu Gill, Nimrat Khaira, Yuvraj Hans and a host of other actors who add depth to the narrative.

Filmmaker Amberdeep Singh recalled that he came up with his film’s idea from a real-life experience of a person he met during the shoot of Love Punjab, in the border regions. He discovered how the people from opposite sides of the fence used to coexist as friends who shared food along with stories and friendships. The brief revelation became the foundation for Lahoriye which received sixteen awards including Best Actor at the PTC Punjabi Film Awards 2018.

Check out the trailer of Lahoriye below:

