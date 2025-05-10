A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black has slowed down at the box office. Yet, it has surpassed the domestic haul of one of Disney’s most celebrated animated features, Frozen. The film has moved closer to one of the most notable feats in North America. The video game adaptation became the first 2025 movie to cross the $400 million milestone in the US and is now headed for this next feat. Scroll below for the deets.

Walt Disney Pictures released The Snow Queen in 2013. It was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s 1844 fairy tale The Snow Queen. The movie features Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Santino Fontana as the voice cast. It won two Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. The Disney feature is among the highest-grossing animated features with its $1.31 billion global haul.

Frozen collected $400.95 million in its domestic run which A Minecraft Movie has surpassed. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Jason Momoa’s movie collected $582K on its 5th Thursday with a drop of -39.4% from last Thursday when it raked in $949K, taking its domestic cume to the $401.03 million mark on its day 35. It has thus beaten the domestic haul of Frozen and moved closer to the all-time top 50 highest-grossers list in the US.

The videogame adaptation is at #51 with its $401.03 million domestic cume. To crack the top 50 chart, it needs to surpass Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’s $402.11 million domestic haul. Jared Hess‘ film will be able to achieve that during this weekend only.

Jack Black and Jason Momoa starrer A Minecraft Movie released on April 4 has raked in $476.4 million overseas and allied to the domestic cume, the global haul has hit the $877.43 million cume. It is expected to reach the $900 million mark this weekend. The film is also set to release on digital platforms on May 13. It will be available to rent and be on VOD, further impacting its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

