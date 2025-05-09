The excitement is in the air as the action superstar Tom Cruise returns to the big screen after a gap of almost two years. He was last seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, aka Mission: Impossible 7. This month, he’s coming up with the next installment, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, aka Mission: Impossible 8. Will it outshine the best in the franchise at the North American box office? Let’s discuss it below!

Mission: Impossible (MI) is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most popular action franchises. The 8th installment in the film series is hitting the domestic theatres on May 23. While the buzz is there on the ground, the biggest hurdle for the film is a massive clash with Lilo & Stitch, which is expected to surprise everyone with its opening. Still, MI 8 will likely post a healthy sum on the board.

As per the latest update, the pre-sales response for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is good. It’s better than Dead Reckoning Part One, thanks to the demand for premium formats. Even in a clash situation, the film will likely earn $70-$80 million during its 3-day opening weekend (Friday to Sunday).

Currently, Mission: Impossible 2, which was released almost 25 years ago, holds the record for the biggest opening weekend (till Sunday). For those who don’t know, MI 2 was a Wednesday release and enjoyed a 5-day extended opening weekend by earning $78.84 million. It is followed by Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘s $78.49 million (5-day).

Considering the star power of Tom Cruise and the franchise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning might be able to cross Mission: Impossible 2 and register the biggest debut for the franchise. Yes, word-of-mouth will be crucial in the final outcome, but things look quite favorable as of now.

If we include Memorial Day, making it the 4-day extended opening weekend, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is likely to cross $90 million and might even hit the $100 million milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

