Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has shared his mood in a new social media post, and his brother Ishaan Khatter could not resist commenting.

Shahid took to Instagram, where he posted a video. In the video, the actor is seen making a serious face that suddenly turns goofy.

He wrote alongside the image: “Mood.”

Ishaan Khatter took to the comment section and wrote: “This be the real you behind all those smouldering selfies.”

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in “Jersey”, a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

The actor recently shared how much he was missing the Jersey sets. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh, which was a remake of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy.

