Vivek Agnihotri is quite active on Twitter where he continues to speak against what he thinks is wrong. The director who has made films like Chocolate, Hate Story, The Tashkent Files and others recently slammed Bollywood. He asked on Twitter, “Can the public sue Bollywood for destroying music, lyrics, language, art, creativity, social fabric and culture of India?”

Can the public sue Bollywood for destroying music, lyrics, language, art, creativity, social fabric and culture of India? — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 12, 2020

In no time, the filmmaker started receiving various kinds of reactions. But what caught our attention was the replies of his Hate Story actors Nikhil Dwivedi and Gulshan Devaiah.

Nikhil who played a lead role in Vivek’s erotic thriller quoted his tweet and wrote, “Sirrrrrrr You and I made #HateStory together. Bahut trolling hogi hamari shant ho jaao.”

Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “Careful Good sir !! By this logic some idiots might try to sue you too for some of your “earlier work”

Vivek Agnihotri also replied to them and stated that he regrets his old work and is nos on the way of improvement. Replying to Nikhil Dwivedi, he wrote, “But there are two difference Nikhil. 1. I won’t sit quiet fearing trolling when I must speak. And speak only when my film is on release like Bollywoodiyas. 2. I realised where I was wrong and left the company of Hateful Hypocrites of Bollywood.”

But there are two difference Nikhil.

1. I won’t sit quiet fearing trolling when I must speak. And speak only when my film is on release like Bollywoodiyas.

Replying to Gulshan Devaiah, he wrote, “Absolutely. When like you, I was trying to fit in, I also made crap like your masters. But then I realised and left Bollywood and now I am fighting to reform this corrupt system. Pl join me in this noble revolution, Gullu, my favourite troll.”

Recently it was reported that Vivek Agnihotri will showcase the dying arts of India, like folk theatre and qawwali in his upcoming film, The Last Show.

For the same, Vivek Agnihotri flew to Bhopal to begin the shoot of the film, with actors Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.

According to a source, some of the folk artistes of Bhopal met the director, who was shooting with Anupam Kher at the city’s Shaukat Mahal. The artistes dedicated a qawwali to the director. Agnihotri loved the performance and decided to do something about the revival of old and forgotten qawwali groups of Bhopal.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

