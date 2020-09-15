Vivek Agnihotri Is The New Cultural Representative At ICCR

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been appointed as the new cultural representative for the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

“I am extremely honoured by Indian Council For Culture Relations (ICCR), India’s apex body on the promotion of great Indian culture across the world for including cinema, and I am deeply honoured for being the first person from the Indian film industry to represent the cause of this industry in the overall cultural promotion globally. I will perform my duties as a cultural ambassador representing the film industry to the best of ability,” Agnihotri said.

ICCR was founded in 1950 by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, independent India’s first Education Minister. Its main objectives are actively participating in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes pertaining to India’s external cultural relations, fostering and strengthening cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries, and promoting cultural exchange with other countries and people, besides developing relations with nations.

On the work front, Vivek Agnihotri will now direct his next feature titled The Last Show. The film will include actors Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. The films’ shoot will begin by mid-September.

The director began his career as a filmmaker in Bollywood with the crime thriller Chocolate (2005). Following which, he went on to direct multiple films. His first short film Mohammad and Urvashi, which was released in 2017, won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for best actor.

Before venturing into Bollywood, Vivek Agnihotri was ad filmmaker and had also produced and directed television soap operas.

