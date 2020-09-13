Media trials have never been fair for anyone in history. With what is going on with Rhea Chakraborty in regards with Sushant Singh Rajput case, it has all become a circus, as labelled by many. Netizens are calling it a ‘Witch Hunt’ which reminds us of the time when Rekha was called one too when her husband Mukesh died.

A post on Facebook is going viral for all the right reasons which depict the media trial back in the days when Rekha was treated like a ‘National Vamp’ by people.

The post reads:

“On October 2, 1990, Mukesh, Rekha’s husband, decided to take away his life. He had hanged himself to the ceiling fan of his room, using his wife’s dupatta.

Same Mukesh, who reportedly seemed happy on the fateful day, according to his brother Anil.

Rekha came to know about Mukesh’s chronic depression after getting married.

WHAT FOLLOWED:

1. A national witchhunt followed. People all over the country starting hating and shaming her as a cold-hearted man-eater.

2. Mukesh’s mother’s wail made headlines when she cried, ‘Woh daayan mere bete ko kha gayi. Bhagwan use kabhi maaf nahi karega.’ (That witch devoured my son. God will never forgive her.)

3. Anil Gupta said, “My brother loved Rekha truly. For him love was a do or die attempt. He could not tolerate what Rekha was doing to him. Now what does she want, does she want our money?”

4. Subhash Ghai said “Rekha has put such a blot on the face of the film industry that it’ll be difficult to wash it away easily. I think after this any respectable family will think twice before accepting any actress as their bahoo. It”s going to be tough even professionally for her. No conscientious director will work with her ever again. How will the audience accept her as Bharat ki nari or insaf ki devi?”

5. Anupam Kher said “She’s become the national vamp. Professionally and personally, I think it’s curtains for her. I mean I don’t know how will I react to her if I come face to face with her.”

6. The press lapped up the sensational story of Mukesh’s suicide and featured reports with outrageous headlines like ‘The Black Widow’ (Showtime, November 1990) and ‘The Macabre Truth behind Mukesh’s Suicide’ (Cine Blitz, November 1990). Delhi high society and Bombay’s film industry vociferously condemned Rekha for ‘murdering’ Mukesh Agarwal.

1990-2020 : 30 years

Similar cases, similar reactions.

Still asking why is smashing the patriarchy and feminism relevant?”

Rekha has surely been through a lot. More power to the evergreen actress.

Rhea Chakraborty has become a national topic and everyone is passing their own judgements on her.

