Radhe: Salman Khan Promises BLOCKBUSTER Action, Courtesy Of South Korean Stuntman Kwon Tae-Ho

Salman Khan is making sure to not only wrap up the shoot of Radhe on time but also attaching best of the names to the film for an excellent final product. Latest revelation as a crew member of the team is Kwon Tae-Ho. He is an expert from South Korea who specialises in coordinating stunts.

Salman and team roped Kwon in to overlook the action sequences of the film. He was in India during November last year mastering the shoot of the action sequences. He is known for his ‘slick, sharp and rapid’ moves, which is exactly what director Prabhu Dheva and Salman were looking for the film.

A source close to Spotboye revealed, “The scene sees Salman’s character Radhe take on the Goan drug mafia and its overlord, played by Randeep. Director Prabhudheva and Salman wanted it to be slick and fast-paced, and agreed that Kwon Tae-ho would be the best person for the job.”

The source also adds, “He stayed in the country for a month as they shot the scene at a Bandra studio. He was put up at a five-star near Bandstand throughout the stint.”

Kwon Tae-ho not only has been the stunt-coordinator for the film but also has appeared in it. Yes, he’ll be seen in a fight sequence facing none other than Salman Khan. The source revealed the same, “In fact, Tae-ho also features as one of the bad guys and is seen engaging in hand-to-hand combat with Salman.”

Lighting and smoke will play an important role during an action sequence in the film. The source concludes by saying, “It has been picturised as a moody scene, complete with dim lights and lots of smoke.”

Recently, a behind-the-scenes video from Radhe was posted on the official Twitter account of Salman Khan Films. It features Salman and his co-star Disha Patani along with members of the crew. The film’s shoot resumed recently after a long hiatus of over six months due to the pandemic. In the video, the actors and crew can be seen wearing masks, while other preventive measures like sanitisation and temperature checks are being observed.

Actor Jackie Shroff, who also features in Salman Khan‘s Radhe, can be heard in the background, describing how shooting has been resumed taking care of everyone’s health. He also explains how the team shot with safety and precaution while maintaining social distancing. He expresses gratitude towards the unit for looking after everything.

