Will Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi BEAT Padmaavat To Capture The Throne To Be The Highest Republic Day Grosser?

After months of speculations, cinema halls across the country are being allowed to reopen from 15th October. As soon as the proclamation came in, every Bollywood buff held attention on the makers of Sooryavanshi. Yes, the highly anticipated cop drama featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, was slated to release in March 2020 but COVID- 19 spoilt the party.

Earlier today, we reported that the makers are eyeing on Republic Day weekend of 2021. Although there’s no official confirmation on it, there’s a high possibility that a source report could become a reality. As per Reliance Entertainment, which is backing Ranveer Singh’s ’83 and the Rohit Shetty directorial, yesterday confirmed Christmas release for ’83 and thus, the Republic Day window remains to be the much favourable slot for Akshay’s highly awaited film.

Now, coming to our main point, will Akshay Kumar and his Sooryavanshi be able to beat Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat to capture the throne of the highest Republic Day grosser? Well, let’s try to look at both the favourable and unfavourable points of the film.

Akshay Kumar joining hands with Rohit Shetty is enough for masses to go mad for Sooryavanshi. Plus, the genre of cop drama is the icing on the cake. Shetty’s speciality, you know! If these two forces weren’t enough, we have other blockbuster additions like Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and a cameo of Ajay Devgn. Also, the trailer’s reception was simply amazing. In short, the overall package seems to be a blockbuster one. But wait, there are two major points that might cause a dent in the film’s business.

First and foremost one is a wave of rage created against big film stars and production houses post-Sushant Singh Rajput case. Unfortunately, Karan Johar, who is facing severe negativity for promoting nepotism and lobbying, is one of the producers of Sooryavanshi. Also, Akshay Kumar faced the wrath of netizens for keeping a mum over drugs probe of Bollywood and all of a sudden dropping a video over the entire matter. Netizens trolled him stating that the video was made to just garner some goodwill ahead of his Laxmmi Bomb’s digital release.

Another point is uncertainty over pandemic conditions. If there’s any spike in COVID-19 cases in future, the government might reconsider its decision over running theatres.

So, considering both positives and negatives, it would be interesting to see if Sooryavanshi crosses Padmaavat’s lifetime or not. As of now, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is the highest Republic Day grosser with a collection of 300.26 crores.

What do you think, will Sooryavanshi be able to beat Padmaavat?

