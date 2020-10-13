The pandemic has caused a lot of troubles for the film industry as almost every awaited release has been affected in concern with its release date. Particularly speaking of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi, the film has witnessed a long push to 2021. Initially, it was slated to release in March this year, then rumours came in about its Christmas release.

It was yesterday, we got confirmed news on Ranveer Singh’s ’83 release. As per Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar, the sports drama is locked for Christmas. Also, he stated that the Rohit Shetty directorial has been pushed to January-March slot of 2021.

Now, seems like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has finally got a fixed date and it isn’t far away from Ranveer’s ’83. The latest report of Bollywood Hungama states that the cop drama is arriving during the Republic Day weekend.

A source quotes, “No one can promise a release date at this point of time, but Reliance, Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar are tentatively eyeing the Republic Day weekend now for Sooryavanshi. While there were initial chatters of the cop drama on Christmas and 83 on Republic Day, it was eventually decided that if a theatrical release is possible in December, it’s best to not move the release date of 83 once again.”

“The idea is to take a decision that is in the best interest of both the films and the current target is to release both of them before March next year. Though the window to release Sooryavanshi is between January and March but if 83 releases and fairs as well as expected on Christmas, 26 January is confirmed preposition for Sooryavanshi. With cinema halls reopening, the dates are more locked for both the films now, until and unless we have some bad surprises in stores in terms of the covid 19 scenario to ruin all plans,” the source adds further.

Well, only time will tell when this highly anticipated is arriving, but if we consider the film’s theme and reopening of cinemas from 15th October, the decision seems to be a legit one.

