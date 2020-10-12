Sooryavanshi Postponed To 2021 – Do You Support Producers’ Decision? Vote Now!

After all the speculations, it was finally confirmed today that Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer much-awaited Sooryavanshi will not release this year. The Rohit Shetty directorial which was supposed to hit cinemas in March 2020 will now release in the first quarter of 2021.

Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar confirmed today that while they will release Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s ’83 on Christmas only, Sooryavanshi will be postponed to 2021.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, he said that the studio does not want to shift Ranveer Singh’s ’83 from its Christmas release. It will stay there. As for Sooryavanshi, the studio is having a word with the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer to decide a possible date. It will be between January to March 2021.

“We definitely don’t want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sport drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March,” Shibasish Sarkar said.

For the fans, this will be again a huge wait. The film as mentioned above was supposed to hit cinemas in March this year, but it got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and then was scheduled for Diwali. However, considering the market is still unstable, the makers decided to delay it again.

Now here we are asking you about the decision. Let us know in the poll below whether the decision of makers to shift the film to 2021 is good or not.

Sooryavanshi is 4th instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe. The first film was Singham. Starring Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal, the film released back in 2011. Then in 2014, Singham Returns released as a sequel. This time Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced Kajal. In 2018, Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba released which set the box office on fire. The film had Sara Ali Khan in lead along with Ranveer Singh. Akshay Kumar made a cameo as Sooryavanshi in the film. Now in Sooryavanshi, both Singham and Simmba will be making a guest appearance.

