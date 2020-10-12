2 Years Of Tumbbad: 5 Reasons Why Sohum Shah’s Horror- Thriller Is An Example Of Sheer Brilliance

Tumbbad is undoubtedly regarded as one of the most intriguing and alluring masterpieces of Indian cinema, offering an amalgamation of stunning visuals that send chills down your spine and a story that stays etched in your minds even years later.

Starring Sohum Shah and Mohammad Samad in lead roles, Tumbbad is a mythological horror drama, that explores the myth of Hindu demon Hastar – the first son of Goddess of Prosperity, and the symbol of boundless greed.

Tumbbad is set in 19th-century colonial India. It’s a story of a family’s dealings with supernatural and the outcome when greed gets better of them.

Even after two years of its theatrical release, Tumbbad continues to cast its enchanting charm over the audience. Here are a few reasons why Tumbbad will stand to be one of the greatest works by Indian cinema:

Product of a decade’s passion:

The original draft of Tumbbad is dated to 1997, while director Rahi Anil Barve wrote the idea and finally by 2009-2010, he took eight months to create a story board.

It took actor and producer, Sohum Shah six years to make Tumbbad a reality and they faced many obstacles along the way.

International acclaim:

Tumbbad was the first Indian film to be screened at the critics’ week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival, won over the critics, across the globe with features amongst the most credible international publications like Variety, Hollywood Reporter, amongst others.

It was also screened at the 2018 Fantastic Fest, Sitges Film Festival, the Screamfest Horror Film Festival, the El Gouna Film Festival, 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala, Morbido Film Fest, Brooklyn Horror Film Festival and Nitte International Film Festival.

Uniquely compelling storyline, with references to Indian Mythology:

Tumbbad is one of those rare films to actually dip into Indian mythology and serve a horror film that caters to the myths, superstitions, and beliefs that are similar to the folk tales we grew up reading about.

While horror films revolve around a hero fighting a paranormal entity, Tumbbad posed a question of when afflicted by dire circumstances, would you tempt fate for a better fortune or continue to suffer?

Audience acknowledgement and appreciation:

While the film didn’t fare exceptionally well at the box office, soon the horror-thriller emerged to be a cinematic marvel with netizens going gaga over the brilliance of Tumbbad. Creating a world that captivates one for a lifetime, Tumbbad created an impact that still doesn’t seem to fade.

In June recently, Tumbbad trended on Twitter randomly, as people couldn’t stop gushing over the phenomenal film even after almost two years.

Ahead of the film’s two year anniversary, actor and producer Sohum Shah engaged with his fans and audience in a Tumbbad quiz, brushing as well as testing the knowledge of the film amongst the masses, which received a phenomenal response on social media.

Known for his remarkable performances in Ship of Theseus, Talvar, Gulaab Gang amongst others, Sohum Shah regards Tumbbad as the closest to his heart, as the film has been his passion project.

