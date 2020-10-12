Breaking Bad In India? Netflix Suggests Manoj Bajpayee As Walter White, Nawazuddin Siddiqui As Saul Goodman

Do you ever wonder what it would look like if the cult shows Breaking Bad was ever made in India? Well, Netflix India has done this for us. Recently, the official Instagram page of Netflix India has uploaded a post in which they have suggested Indian actors who could play the iconic characters of Breaking Bad. From Manoj Bajpayee as Walter White to Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saul Goodman, the list would amaze you. Read the article to know more.

On Sunday, Netflix India took to Instagram and posted the list of Indian actors who could play different characters of Breaking Bad. In the caption, they asked, “If Breaking Bad was made in India. How many did we get wrong?”

As you see, according to the list, Manoj Bajpayee’s character in Gangs Of Wasseypur is compared to Walter White. Speaking of Jesse Pinkman, Imran Khan from Delhi Belly is suggested for the character. Pankaj Tripathi from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is seen as Gus Fring.

Walter White’s wife Skyler is seen as Vidya Balan from Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Ishaan Khatter from Beyond the clouds is suggested as Walter’s son Walter “Flynn” White Jr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Sacred Games is compared with Saul Goodman. Boman Irani is seen as Hank Schrader. Our beautiful Sushmita Sen is seen as Marie

Well, Breaking Bad fans didn’t like the comparison much and started posting hate comments on the post. One user wrote, “Breaking Bad fans: Gajab bezzati hai yaar.” Another one expressed, “Just because there are some similar-looking actors in comparison to the breaking bad actors that doesn’t mean it was made in INDIA…” “Akshaye Khanna would be a better choice for Hank,” read the third comment. A fourth fan commented, “everything is perfect as it was in its own original nationality there is absolutely no need to create any versions of it!”

What’s your take on Netflix India’s post on Indian Breaking Bad? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

