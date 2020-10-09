Nawazuddin Siddiqui Joins Money Heist's Professor's Gang, But There's A BIG Twist! WATCH

Time and again, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proved that nothing is impossible for him. Give him any character, and he can play it like it’s a cakewalk. Whether it’s the calm and talented Manto or the angry Gaitonde, he’s won our hearts time and again. This time with Serious Men, the actor is showered with lots of praises. But what if his character Ayyan Mani from the movie meet Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel’s Professor?

Wouldn’t it be interesting? Seeing two smart and fast minds coming together for resistance is indeed a show anyone would pay to watch. We don’t know if it will happen in a series or movie format, but Netflix India has made it possible with their new video.

Today, Netflix India shared a video in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character from Serious Men gets a phone call from Money Heist’s Professor. The Professor wants him to join his team, but as we saw in Serious Men, Ayyan Mani isn’t the one who’ll listen to anyone easily.

The Professor from Money Heist, who doesn’t easily compromise with the rules he set is ready to do it for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. After all, his character in Serious Men managed to fool everyone around him along with his son. Who wouldn’t want a smart man like him? To join Professor’s gang, Nawaz puts for a big condition. He says that he doesn’t want his name to be Mumbai. He wants to be ‘The Headmaster’ of the gang.

Guess what? Alvaro Morte’s character agreed to his condition. The reason we would like to tell you in Siddiqui’s words – “Jahan ke tum Professor ho na, waha ke hum Headmaster reh chuke hai”. Also, don’t miss Morte’s amazing dance moves in the end.

Netflix India described the video as, “It’s all fun and games till the Professor and the ‘Headmaster’ rob every bank in the world.”

Watch the video below:

Don’t we wish Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel’s Professor to work together? Or is Siddiqui the right choice to play the mastermind in the Indian version of this Spanish show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

