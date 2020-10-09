Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been breaking the internet ever since the actor passed away on June 14. Every day a new revelation is coming to the fore. Recently, Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor’s girlfriend, was released on bail after spending almost a month in Byculla jail. Now veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha expresses his opinion about the media trail on Rhea.

Rhea’s bail has sparked two extreme points of views flooded social media, one section celebrated her bail, the other section had the opposite reaction. Amidst these arguments, actor-turned-politician Sinha has weighed in on the issue.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Shatrughan Sinha said “We all want a proper truthful closure to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. This does not mean Rhea Chakraborty should not get justice. Whether she is guilty or not is up to the courts to decide. She must not be judged by the media.”

Shatrughan Sinha also criticised media for making enough brouhaha on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the alleged drug angle related to the actor’s death. He said that the real issues are being ignored over the SSR coverage. He asked, “The nation is the midst of the worst possible health and financial crisis. Are we not supposed to address these issues? Why are serious issues being ignored?”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has now filed a complaint against AIIMS doctors for allegedly leaking Sushant’s forensic analysis report. In the complaint, they had alleged that the doctors have committed professional misconduct which had resulted in bias and boastful conclusion of the evidence that was already insufficient.

The late actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh in his complaint stated, “Despite asking for a copy of the report, there has been no response. The head of the forensic team was not submitting a post-mortem report but was only expressing an opinion on the findings of Cooper Hospital, which conducted the autopsy.”

As quoted by news agency ANI, Singh said, “Written to CBI Director to constitute a fresh forensic team to look into reports prepared by Cooper Hospital and & to give an opinion as to whether the opinion by Cooper Hospital can be sustained or not or whether the death can be said by hanging or to be said by murder or strangulation.”

