Chetan Bhagat SLAMS Those Doubting AIIMS’ Reports In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: “It’s Like You Saying My IIT Delhi Is Corrupt”

The Sushant Singh Rajput case seems to have come to rest finally after AIIMS doctors have ruled out the possibility of murder. Even Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail, and she walked out of jail yesterday. Many were not satisfied with the AIIMS doctor’s reports. But, the famous author Chetan Bhagat has slammed all those questioning the reports.

AIIMS doctors have ruled out murder in Sushant’s post-mortem and revealed that the actor died by suicide. Late actor’s family and lawyer Vikas Singh has raised questions on the re-evaluation report they submitted to CBI. He demanded that the investigation team should create a fresh forensic team who reassesses his autopsy report. But, why is Chetan against all this?

During his interview with Barkha Dutt, Chetan Bhagat said, “I’ve never been to AIIMS, but you’re claiming AIIMS is corrupt? One of the hardest places to get a job in, get admission in… It’s like you saying my IIT Delhi is corrupt. I will get very angry. Show me some proof.” Further, in a sarcastic tone, Bhagat added, “You’re only saying this because you did not like what they said. So it must be untrue, no? We are the only honest ones here.”

Earlier, Chetan Bhagat had slammed people for spreading rumours about SSR being called a skirt chaser. In an interview, the author had said that SSR used to receive female attention like crazy so, “why would he molest any girl?”

Speaking to Times Now, Chetan Bhagat had said, “There are 6 journalists, and they all have a WhatsApp group, and they all have their benefactor. They all say, ‘Yeh picture chal gayi, par Sushant ki Wajha se nahi chali.’ 4 Out of 6 will write an article and that’s the narrative, and poor Sushant can’t do anything.” When asked about if it bothered him and if he had discussed it with them, Chetan said, “He told Abhishek that it used to bother him.”

