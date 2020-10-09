Social media has its own pros and cons; and more than pros, its cons lately. A while ago Bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem left Twitter owing to the abusive trolling.

Although Saqib is quite active on Instagram and is often seen sharing pictures and videos of himself.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Saqib Saleem revealed that if he could he would quit all the social media platforms because they’re full of filth.

“If I could, I would quit all social media platforms because it’s full of filth,” said Saqib Saleem. The Crackdown actor continued, “When these networking platforms came into existence, they were made to connect people, their ideologies. I just watched the film, Social Dilemma, which talks about how when Facebook was launched, people found organ donors and it united long lost friends. Look what has become of it now.”

Talking about trolling, Saqib Salwwm said, “When you are behind a computer screen and your real identity is not there, all you do is abuse people. I am from Delhi and I want to say to all these people, ‘If you have the courage, abuse me to my face.’ These are the same people who will be the first ones to run to meet celebrities if they spot them. I feel we interpret freedom of expression in a very wrong manner. Freedom of expression doesn’t mean I can abuse people, it means I can share my point of view. You are allowed to share your point of view, I am open to any sort of criticism but don’t abuse my mother, sister. What kind of criticism is this?”

Giving a direct message to trolls, Saqib said “You are not even real, you have hidden your identity behind a computer screen. The day you find courage, come and abuse on my face.”

Saqib Saleem left Twitter back in July. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Ranveer Singh’s 83 which is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup and the Lootera actor will be seen playing the character of Kapil Dev.

