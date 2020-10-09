Vicky Kaushal-Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Of Ashwatthama To Go On Floors In 2021

Fans were left excited when Vicky Kaushal announced his second collaboration with URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. The two are collaborating on a trilogy titled The Immortal Of Ashwatthama. While there have not been many updates about the film since the pandemic hit in, the news today might be a treat for fans. Read on to know more.

As per the latest buzz, The Immortal Of Ashwatthama is all set to go on floors in 2021. It is being said that the team has worked well in the lockdown to shape the unique film. For the unversed, the Aditya Dhar directorial is based on the epic Mahabharata. Set in recent times, the film will be a trilogy.

Now, as per Mid Day, Vicky Kaushal was initially planning to wrap up Karan Johar’s period drama Takht and then get into The immortal Of Ashwatthama. The report also says that the actor needs three months to prepare for the film. He will begin that in February 2021. The film goes on floors in April 2021. “Takht was supposed to wrap up by December, and we were scheduled to kick off our film by early 2021. [Despite the change in the line-up], we are sticking to the schedule; the film will go on floors by April 2021. Vicky needs to train for three months for the movie. So, once he wraps up his Yash Raj Films’ project, he will begin prepping in February,” Aditya Dhar said.

Vicky Kaushal’s The Immortal Of Ashwatthama was planned to be shot in the picturesque location in Greenland, Iceland, Tokyo, New Zealand, and Namibia. But with the lockdown being imposed in various parts of the world, the plan was stalled. Now as per Aditya Dhar, as the world gets back to new normal, the film will be shot in the UK and then take off to Iceland.

Aditya Dhar said, “He (Vicky Kaushal) will have to weigh more than 100 kilos. We will begin shooting in Europe, primarily the UK, and then head to Iceland. The final schedule will be in Mumbai. The plan may change depending on the COVID-19 crisis in these countries.”

Meanwhile. The Immortal Of Ashwatthama is a trilogy. As per the filmmaker, they will decide on the third part looking at the reception of the first two. How excited are you for the Vicky Kaushal starrer?

