After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Bollywood is witnessing a really tough time where people are openly arguing over Nepotism and favouritism. Author Chetan Bhagat has recently tweeted about Sushant Singh’s last movie ‘Dil Bechara’ and asked film critics to not write rubbish.

Taking to Twitter, the author wrote, “Sushant’s last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don’t act over smart. Don’t write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don’t try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We’ll be watching.”

Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Soon after Chetan Bhagat’s tweet, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s wife Anupama Chopra replied the author saying, “Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does”

But Chetan Bhagat made headlines when he accused her husband of bullying him. The author wrote, “Ma’am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?”

Chetan Bhagat here was referring to Aamir Khan starrer ‘3 idiots’ which was based on his bestselling novel ‘Five Point Someone’. ‘3 Idiots’ was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film landed itself into a big controversy when Chetan Bhagat claimed that the moviemakers had stolen his due credit for the film.

After Chetan Bhagat’s accusations on filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the people on Twitter are shocked and a new debate has been initiated. What is your take on this? Do let us know!

