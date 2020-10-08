After being in the NCB custody for almost a month, Rhea Chakraborty finally walked out from the Byculla Women’s Prison as she got bail. Now as per the latest reports, Rhea is planning to take action against the media bodies which called her names and tried to malign her image. As per lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Rhea is very hurt with the complete row and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

As per Satish Maneshinde, Rhea is thinking of taking legal action against every media house that tried to malign her image in front of others within factual reports. Satish cleared that Rhea is more hurt than him with the media trials that took place with her. The Jalebi actor had also spoken about this in a lengthy interview that she gave in the initials stage of the case.

Advertisement

Talking to NDTV, Satish Maneshinde said, “We wish to do whatever is required into the law to fight the illegal, malicious campaign that was carried against her by various channels, various media houses, and various scums in the media world. Her sentiments are much stronger than mine. She’s a fighter. She’s a tigress. She’s a Bengali tigress, and she will fight for it.”

Adding how Rhea Chakraborty’s reputation is intact and she will continue the battle, Maneshinde added, “Her name and reputation is intact. She will fight all those idiots who tried to spoil her ambition and her future.”

Meanwhile, yesterday Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail. Talking about the same Maneshinde said how she was subjected to a witch hunt. He said, “We are delighted with the court order. Truth and justice prevailed and Justice Sarang V Kotwal accepted the submissions based on facts. Rhea’s arrest was totally unwarranted. The hounding and witch-hunt by three central agencies should come to an end.”

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for her alleged link with the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. After numerous summons and interrogations, The CBI also has agreed with the AIIMS report. It is now being said that the agency will now probe the suicide angle and has ruled out murder. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar’s Pic Holding Rohanpreet Singh’s Hand Goes Viral, Is It From Their Roka Ceremony?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube