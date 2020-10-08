Saif Ali Khan Slams Award Shows; Calls It Nothing More Than A ‘Big Tamasha’

Saif Ali Khan has never shied away from speaking his mind. The actor has recently said that he doesn’t believe in Indian award shows and criticized award shows for being hypocritical. He also claimed that they are rarely ever based on merit.

Advertisement

During an interview, the Sacred Games actor had recalled the time when organisers took away the award that he was told he’d get. He didn’t receive the award because someone else pressured them. He also conceded that many felt that he was undeserving of his National Film Award, which he won for Hum Tum.

Advertisement

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Saif Ali Khan said, “Yes, I was seen to be undeserving of the few awards that I received earlier in my career, including the National award for Hum Tum. But I think over the years I’ve proven myself to be more worthy of recognition.”

The 50-year-old actor also spoke about the ‘manipulation’ that happens at Indian awards shows. He said, “To be honest, I don’t believe in them. Some years ago I was called for an awards function. When I got there someone higher up in the organization told me, ‘We wanted to give you the Best Actor award. But you know how it is. We’ll give you the award for Best Actor in a comic role.’”

Saif Ali Khan explained how the credibility of the show was damaged when a ‘commercial aspect’ was introduced to the shows and turned it into a big tamasha. He also shared his opinion that these award shows are an excuse for making money.

He said, “Why we haven’t created that environment of camaraderie is a debate for some student of sociology to figure out. As I see them, awards functions are an excuse to make some money by performing on stage. If you have intelligence, then you spend the money well. That’s what awards are worth as far as I can see. It’s not about pretending to be an art of a community.”

Saif was recently seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman this year. He will also now appear in Amazon Prime series Tandav, as well as his Tanhaji director Om Raut’s upcoming period drama Adipurush.

What do you think about Saif Ali Khan’s opinion on award shows? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty’s Mother: “Thought The Only Way To End It Was By Ending My Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube