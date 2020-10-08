Payal Ghosh On Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet: “He Failed Miserably, Sad Na!!”

Payal Ghosh is doing everything she can to prove her claims against Anurag Kashyap. While she moved to the Home Minister’s office yesterday, she also took a dig at Kashyap’s ambitious project Bombay Velvet that tanked at the Box Office. She said that he only makes mid-budget movie and promotes them.

If you are unaware, Payal accused Anurag of s*xual misconduct recently. The Patel Ki Punjabi Shadi actress said that Kashyap forced himself on her. She even filed an FIR against him at the Versova police station. Ghosh claimed Anurag said all the actresses he has worked with are just a call away.

Now taking a dig at Anurag Kashyap’s filmography, Payal Ghosh said, he gives chance to only strugglers. In a tweet as per TOI, she wrote, “Mr Kashyap gives chance to only strugglers or failed actors and 1-2 among them have shined out..he makes middle budget movies and promotes those 10-12crs movies .. once he tried his hands on big project like #bombayvelvet and he failed miserably. Sad na.. !!”

Meanwhile at the Bombay High Court yesterday, the hearing for Richa Chadha‘s defamation case against her took place. The lawyer representing Payal Ghosh, told Justice A K Menon that she is ready to tender an apology. He also cleared that she will be withdrawing Chadha’s name from her statement. This is to settle the defamation lawsuit filed against her.

Now, Payal Ghosh has gone ahead and written on Twitter that she will not apologise. She still calls her claims right and that it is Anurag Kashyap who told her that. “I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry,” Ghosh wrote.

Payal Ghosh wrote this by tagging an October 7 tweet of hers, which read, “I hv nothing to do wd Ms Chadda.We as women hv got 2stand wd each other,shoulder to shoulder.I don’t want any unintentional harrasment to her or me on this matter. My fight 4justice is against only Mr. Anurag Kashyap &I want 2focus solely on dt ryt now.Lets make d world c his true face.”

I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/xtAJ31RnpT — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap has dismissed all the allegations calling them baseless and false. When summoned, Kashyap had submitted video evidence of his whereabouts at the time claimed by Ghosh in her claims.

