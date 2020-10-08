Rhea Chakraborty’s Mother: “Thought The Only Way To End It Was By Ending My Life”

Koimoi already told you yesterday that actress Rhea Chakraborty, who got arrested in the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput, has finally got the bail on Wednesday evening after almost a month. Recently, her mother Sandhya Chakraborty has opened up about Rhea’s mental health and more. Read the article to know more.

In a recent interview with a leading portal, Sandhya Chakraborty said, “What she has gone through… how will she heal from this? But she is a fighter and she must be strong.”

Rhea Chakraborty’s friends received her at the jail’s gates and brought her back to her home in Mumbai. Sandhya Chakraborty told TOI that her daughter could sit back for a while and recover from the “slander” and nightmare of “being lynched” by the country at large. She said, “I will have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life.”

Sandhya Chakraborty further said, “While it’s a relief she’s out of prison, it’s crazy it’s still not over. My son is still behind bars and I’m paranoid about what tomorrow will bring.”

Rhea Chakraborty’s mother also commented on the recent claim made by their neighbour that she has witnessed Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea together on 13th June, a day prior to the actor’s demise. According to Sandhya Chakraborty, all such claims are baseless. She said, “We know this neighbour. She was a huge fan of Sushant’s who came over to our place to meet him once. Why she’d say something like this without proof is beyond me. One just has to look at Sushant or Rhea’s cellular location to know this whole thing is just another lie.”

Rhea Chakraborty’s family isn’t even going out due to the fear of COVID-19 as well as the media trials. Sandhya revealed, “The last time my husband stepped out to meet the ED, he was hounded on his way back. And he’s not the kind to fight back. We panic every time the doorbell rings. We don’t know who it might be. There have been instances of reporters posing as CBI or as a resident of the building to come into our premises. We’ve installed CCTVs outside our door to secure ourselves.”

Sandhya Chakraborty also spoke about her mental condition. She said, “I can’t sleep on the bed anymore when my children are suffering in jail. I can’t eat. I wake up in the middle of the night, gripped by a fear of the next thing that could go wrong. My family’s not just been pushed to a corner, it’s been destroyed. At one point I thought the only way to end it was by ending my life. I’m not this kind of a person, you know. I’ve sought therapy for myself. Now when these feelings appear, I keep reminding myself I need to be there for my children. They’re going through far worse.”

