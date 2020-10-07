Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail by the Bombay High court today in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The Jalebi actress has been in jail for almost a month and her lawyer released a statement sharing the news with the media today.

Rhea’s lawyer shared, “We are delighted by the order. Truth and Justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch-hunt by three central agencies, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau should come to an end. We remain committed to truth.”

Now, Pinkvilla got in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer, Vikas Singh and he spoke how Narcotics case against Rhea Chakraborty isn’t that strong. “I had said in the very beginning that the Narcotics case against Rhea is not very strong. As there was minimal recovery of the drug as the core of the NDPS act is recovery of drugs. The more the quantity the bigger punishment. The drug angle is not a big case as far as Rhea is concerned.”

Vikas further added, “Rhea doing drugs isn’t a big finding. The bigger case would be to find out if she was administering any drugs to Sushant, with or without his knowledge. If she also did it with his knowledge, then what needs to be seen is whether she informed the doctors who were treating him at that point. Either way, she had to intimate the doctors and that could be a very big angle in the whole case.”

Meanwhile, Rhea is released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and is expected to pay in a month’s time. According to ANI, Bombay HC stated, “Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai.”

