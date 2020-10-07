Salman Khan Celebrates Late Wajid Khan’s Birth Anniversary Along With Sajid & Sohail Khan, Watch!

Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday celebrated Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary — the first since the late composer passed away after battling Covid.

Advertisement

Along with Salman, Sohail Khan and Wajid’s brother Sajid Khan were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Sajid shared a video on the Instagram account and wrote: “Happy birthday Wajid…great musician, great soul, mind-blowing person and dearest brother…miss you yaar.”

In the clip, we can see Salman cutting the cake and feeding Sajid and Sohail.

Wajid breathed his last on July 1. He had recorded many hit songs in Salman’s films, including “Do you wanna partner” and “Soni de nakhre” (“Partner”), “Hud hud Dabangg” (“Dabangg”), “Tujhe Aksa Beach” (“God Tussi Great Ho”), “Jalwa” (“Wanted”), and “Pandeyji seeti” and “Fevicol se” (“Dabangg 2”).

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is super happy to be back on the sets of his film Radhe.

On Sunday, Salman took to Instagram and shared his happiness to resume shooting for “Radhe” after 6 months.

“Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months … feels good #Radhe,” he wrote.

Along with it, Salman posted a picture in which his face is turned against the camera. He is seen walking towards a race track.

Directed by Prabhudeva, “Radhe” also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Apart from the film shoot, Salman is also back to host the latest season of the “Bigg Boss”.

At the launch of “Bigg Boss” Salman even said that he has never taken such a long break from work in the last 30 years as he had to during lockdown.

“My biggest frustration is this that last six months I have not worked. I have never taken such a long break in 30 years, which I was forced to take this year. Ever since I did ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and began working, every year I try and take a break from 25th December to 3rd January,” he had said.

Must Read: Arjun Kapoor WARNS Everyone After Testing COVID-19 Negative: “This Is Serious…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube