Arjun Kapoor WARNS Everyone After Testing COVID-19 Negative: "This Is Serious..."

A few weeks back, Arjun Kapoor had shocked everyone by testing COVID-19 positive. But now the actor and his fans can finally take a sigh of relief. Arjun has officially announced on his social media platforms that he has tested negative for coronavirus. The actor says that he has made a ‘full recovery’ and is thrilled to get back to work!

Arjun posted a note on social media to reveal this development. He says, “Hi! I’m happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work.”

Arjun Kapoor expressed gratitude to his fans and people for being pillars of strength through his recovery. “Thank you, everyone, for your good wishes and positivity. This virus is serious so I request every one to take it seriously.”

Arjun requested Indians to maintain safety precautions to insulate themselves from the virus and thanked frontline workers for fighting the deadly COVID-19. He says, “People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone – young and old. So, please WEAR a MASK at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys.”

