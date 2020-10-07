Rhea Chakraborty Spotted As She Exits Byculla Jail & Heads Home

In the much-hyped Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB on September 8. The Jalebi actress was accused of being “an active member of a drugs syndicate” and for financing drugs bought for SSR.

After spending almost a month in jail, Rhea Chakraborty today got bail. The Bombay High Court granted conditional bail of Rs 1 lakh to the actress. Justice S.V. Kotwal, who had completed the hearing in her bail application last week and kept his ruling in reserve, pronounced the order.

Post getting the bail, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement. “We are Delighted by order of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Truth and Justice have prevailed, and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of the law. The hounding and witch hunt by three central agencies .. the CBI, ED and NCB of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to Truth. Satya Meva Jayate” the statement read as saying.

The latest is that the actress has been clicked by the paparazzi as she was released from the Byculla Jail. Rhea was clicked coming out from the jail and leaving for home amid a sea of media people. Have a look at the pictures below:









While Rhea Chakraborty’s bail has been accepted, her brother Showik will continue to remain in the judicial custody.

Bollywood celebs have hailed the decision of the Bombay High Court for accepting the actress’ bail.

Bell Bottom actress Huma Qureshi tweeted how people should apologise to Rhea now, “Everyone owes #RheaChakraborty an apology .. And there must be an investigation into people who started these murder conspiracy theories .. Shame on you for destroying a girl and her family’s life for your agendas @Tweet2Rhea” her tweet read as saying.

Thappad director Anubhav Sinha also tweeted, “Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY”

Aligarh director Hansal Mehta also joined and tweeted, “Go get some rest girl.”

Go get some rest girl. https://t.co/9t38rKWACV — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 7, 2020

