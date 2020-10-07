Actress Shweta Basu Prasad tries comedy in the upcoming film Comedy Couple. The experience of working in a comedy made her realise every genre comes with its charm and challenges.

Advertisement

“Every genre has its charm and challenges. Comedy is challenging because you have to make people laugh and I feel laughing and crying are strong emotions. So, if it is a well-written script half the job is done,” Shweta said.

Advertisement

As an artist, Shweta Basu Prasad keeps certain things in mind. “Also, as a performer, you have to keep in mind the thin line between overdoing and underdoing things. It could be a great joke but if you overdo it, it might not work,” she said.

“It is, of course, a collaborative effort between co-actors and that matters a lot in the comedy genre. The execution matters a lot, too,” she said.

The film is being billed a comedy romance or com-rom. “I have never done an out-and-out com-rom as they call it,” Shweta Basu Prasad said, about the film that casts her as a stand-up comedian.

Shweta Basu Prasad shared she had a great time on the set. “There were times we were actually rolling on the floor and laughing on jokes and scenes that we were doing. I hope it makes the audience laugh too,” she claimed.

“Comedy Couple” also stars Saqib Saleem. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film is based in Gurgaon against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city. “Comedy Couple” is based on a story by Bikas Mishra, with a screenplay by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor. It will drop on Zee5 soon.

Must Read: Alaya F Celebrates The Birthday Of Balasaheb Thackeray’s Grandson Aaishvary In Dubai, Check Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube