Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty & Others Are All Praises For Saqib Saleem’s Crackdown!

Actor Saqib Saleem has been garnering applause for his impeccable work in the director Apoorva Lakhia’s recent series Crackdown. Saqib, who plays the lead as the Indian spy agent in the series, has flattered not just his fans but also critics with his new age action avatar!

The multi-talented actor’s mean machine look as he does phenomenal action, has got everyone from the industry praising him out and out. Superstar Salman Khan too praised his class apart action and great physique. He also got a great response from actor Bobby Deol for his action packed performance.

Saqib and Apoorva, recently received two very special video messages from their industry colleagues and friends actors Suniel Shetty and Sonu Sood. Both the well known stars, who are known for their action in films, heaped praises for this actor-director duo in their messages.

“Apoorva, I know you are a superb technician and when I see these superbly, technically shot show, I am so proud that I am your friend. I am in Hyderabad right now but when I come back, I am going to give you a tight hug and we will work together so soon. Saqib you are a rockstar! When brothers work together, then the chemistry is superb. God bless you,” says Sonu Sood.

Actor Suniel Shetty said, “Appu you have done a fantastic job and Crackdown truly looks international. You have that quality as a director. It’s a must watch., the entire team has done a good job. Saqib you are outstanding, you are the new action hero. It’s streaming on voot so watch it guys!”

Saqib will soon be seen in two completely different genres. Soon, his film Comedy Couple will release, and then the much awaited sports drama 83’.

