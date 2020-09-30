Veteran actor Rajesh Tailang is all set to appear in Couple Comedy, a film based in Gurgaon and set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene.

The film also features Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad and Pooja Bedi. Tailang, who plays Saqib’s father, says millennials as well as their parents will relate to the film.

“Having to finish a film during a pandemic has been the most rewarding part of the shoot. I seldom play comic roles, and humour that Deep’s father portrays, spoke to me instantly. The film is extremely relatable and it’s not only for the kids or the millennials, I think parents would enjoy it as well,” Rajesh said.

Actress Pooja Bedi, who plays Shweta’s mother prefers calling the film a “com-rom”.

She said: “Parents have a profound impact on how kids turn out. The strangely independent-dependent mother-daughter relationship in the film will be extremely relatable to a lot of girls out there. Comedy Couple is a com-rom, perfect for a fun watch to sit back and enjoy.”

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film is based on a story by Bikas Mishra and has screenplay by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor. It will drop on Zee5 soon.

