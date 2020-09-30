Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Priya Ahuja AKA Rita Reporter Tests COVID Positive

With people roaming on the roads, it felt like everything is back to normal and the pandemic is almost out of the country. But contrary to our belief, COVID- 19 is now at its peak with a record number of cases getting registered daily. Speaking of the entertainment industry, actress Priya Ahuja, who is popular as Rita reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has now tested positive for COVID.

Yes, you read that right! Our beloved Rita reporter has contracted the virus. It’s not us spreading any rumours but the actress herself has revealed about the same on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Priya Ahuja wrote, “It’s my duty to inform you all that I have been tested COVID POSITIVE…I’m asymptotic I’m doing okay! I’m following instructions provided by doctors n BMC…I’m in home quarantine…In case if any of you came in touch with me in the last 2-3 days get yourself tested pls. I haven’t been shooting n was at home all this while still got this virus.. keep urself safe n don’t forget to wear the mask…Don’t take it lightly…N pls Do keep me n my lil one in your Prayers.”

Check out Priya Ahuja’s post below:

Wishing for a speedy recovery of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress and her son!

Meanwhile, in one of our recent articles, we covered Priya’s confession of being phobic of pregnant women.

Back in 2013, Priya Ahuja had said, “To be honest I am very phobic of pregnant women. Ii somehow can’t see pregnant women and baby bumps. I feel pukish and I also don’t know how do those women survive having a baby inside their womb. I feel scared of seeing them and I can’t actually imagine being pregnant. I know as I am married I will have to conceive one day, but still, I can’t just think of having a baby as I like kids but the thought itself scares me,” as per TellyBuzz.

Speaking further she had added, “My husband is fond of kids but just because I am phobic he has given me sufficient time. I know one fine day I will have to go for it but somehow I don’t think it’s going to be easy as I will have to visit the psychiatrist for that.”

