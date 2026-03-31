Amazon MX Player has announced yet another series titled Kaptaan, adding to its exciting lineup slate. Kaptaan is a ripping crime saga starring Saqib Saleem, Siddharth Nigam, and Kavita Kaushik in leading roles. Directed by Jatin Wagle, the upcoming series weaves high-octane action with intense emotion and simmering tension.

The show builds into a riveting tale of power, ambition, and revenge. The crime thriller’s trailer has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the world of Kaptaan. The trailer expands the canvas beyond isolated crime scenes, moving into a wider network of counterfeit operations, organized rackets, and a growing turf war that begins to take shape.

When & Where To Watch Kaptaan

Kaptaan is set to start streaming from April 3, 2026, on Amazon MX Player. The series will be available to watch for free, making it easily accessible to a wide audience. Viewers can stream it across multiple platforms, including mobile devices, connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Jio TV, and Airtel Xstream.

Kaptaan Plot

Set against the charged backdrop of Jwalabad, this gritty crime saga dives into a world where crime has evolved into structured cartels, and power is no longer claimed through chaos alone but through control. Saqib Saleem leads the show as SSP Samardeep, playing the KAPTAAN, a celebrated officer known for his unorthodox methods.

At the center of it all is the inevitable collision between Samardeep and Kabir as buried histories resurface and begin to influence the present. What starts as a crackdown soon opens up a far more complex chain of events, where every move has ripple effects and the stakes continue to climb. When control begins to slip, who is really calling the shots?

Kaptaan Cast & Crew

Kaptaan is directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja, under the banner of Baweja Studios. The series is headlined by Saqib Saleem and also stars Siddharth Nigam, Kavita Kaushik, Varun Badola, Anjumm Shharma, Aarif Zakaria, Poojaa Gor, Vikram Kochhar, and Anushka Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Kaptaan Trailer

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