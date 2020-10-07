Finally, Rhea Chakraborty has granted bail by The Bombay High Court today. She was under judicial custody for almost a month. Speaking of the same, filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to express their emotions.

Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were in judicial custody in a drug-related case that came up as part of the investigation into the death of Rhea’s boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Reacting to the latest news, Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY.”

Hansal Mehta wrote on the microblogging site, “Go get some rest girl,” while reacting on Sinha’s tweet.

Go get some rest girl. https://t.co/9t38rKWACV — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 7, 2020

Hansal Mehta further taunted those, who were trying to make the entire matter as merely a political issue. “Now go fight elections on real issues, for the people and get elected by the people. Don’t fight them at the altar of a girl’s life, a family’s peace and by exploiting tragedy. Serve the people. Not your vested interests,” he wrote in another tweet.

Now go fight elections on real issues, for the people and get elected by the people. Don't fight them at the altar of a girl's life, a family's peace and by exploiting tragedy. Serve the people. Not your vested interests. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 7, 2020

On Monday, offering an explanation to netizens enquiring about Rhea Chakraborty, actor Gulshan Devaiah had tweeted from his unverified account: “Let’s take a moment here, please. The CBI hasn’t arrested Rhea. It’s the NCB because drugs ka gochi hai. So it kind looks silly to demand her release on the basis of the AIIMS report because that has nothing to do with why she was arrested along with few others.”

