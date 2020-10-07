Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has created its space amongst Indian viewers. Definitely, not as big as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but the show does possess a loyal fan base. From the leading actor, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud to supporting actors like Yogesh Tripathi and Saanand Verma, each and every member of the show is immensely popular with masses.

Despite being a good success, the sitcom isn’t given a prime time slot and there’s a reason behind it. Unlike other sitcoms like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, this one features more of a ‘double-meaning’ content. And that’s the very reason, it’s being loved by its fans. Naughty comedy, you know!

But what if we say that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was initially supposed to be bolder in its content? Yes, you read that right. Today, the content which is being served to the audience is a bit mellowed down but initially, the makers had plans of making the sitcom only for adults.

Just imagine, how much more crazier Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain would have been if designed for only adults!

Kicked off in 2015, the show even features Shubhangi Atre, Vaibhav Mathur, Deepesh Bhan and others in key roles. Recently, Saumya Tandon who used to play Anita Mishra left the show.

Talking about show’s adult comedy, Saumya Tandon in an interview with Inuth had said, “In the age of the internet, everything is available on the platter. Everyone can choose what they want to see, these options weren’t available during my childhood days. I didn’t have the exposure the kids these days enjoy. I feel keeping things under the carpet won’t help. Having said that, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is definitely a naughty comedy but it doesn’t really cross the line. This much of stuff people see on other platforms. It is not outrageously bold.”

She even spoke on the reception of her character. “I really want to appreciate the fans. I would like to take this opportunity to tell those who told me, “Heroine royegi to TRP aayega” that heroine can laugh and bring ratings as well. It is a myth that Bhabhi has to be miss-good-too-shoes or vamp. My character is relatable and the things our TV shows portray is totally not true. We show the reality, it is fresh and people like it,” as quoted by Saumya.

