Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Tanuj Mahashabde AKA Iyer Got Injured While Shooting The Episode!

It’s a new day and we’re back with another piece related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Today, we’ll be talking about an incident that happened to Tanuj Mahashabde aka Krishnan Iyer which had left fans worried.

The tragic incident traces down to several years ago. It was the shoot of an episode which had a storyline of Gokuldham society’s gate being jammed by a truck. It was during this storyline, Tanuj got severely injured while performing a risky scene.

In the particular episode, Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi makes an alternate arrangement to get over the society’s fencing. With a help of a ladder and a long piece of plywood, Sodhi arranges a way for Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta to cross the society compound. While Taarak successfully crosses the compound, Tanuj Mahashabde as Iyer who is seen helping Taarak in the entire process, falls on the ground.

Although it was a hilarious situation, Tanuj Mahashabde was actually injured while shooting the scene. Shailesh Lodha himself had revealed the incident during the closing segment of the episode.

Here’s the episode, we were talking about:

Despite being injured Tanuj had shot upcoming episodes without any hiatus and that’s a sign of a true actor!

Recently, Tanuj was in the news due to one emotional video which went viral on social media.

In that video, we saw Tanuj getting candid about how fans always keep asking him about how’s Babita Ji (played by Munmun Dutta), and no one asks about how he’s doing. That made many of the fans emotional and there were memes made about the same.

In an interview with News18, Tanuj Mahashabde got emotional and quoted, “Iyer is famous but Tanuj is not. I would like if Tanuj is also famous. I get identified as a comedian playing a comedy role. I understand that Iyer is a big character and hence famous but I believe that people should also know the person who is playing Iyer.”

On a lighter side, he said, “I have become Iyer in real life. My habits, thinking, everything is influenced by the character I am playing in the show. It has become like when I come home I feel like I am at work and when I am at work I feel like I am at home.”

