Ali Fazal is currently grabbing all the headlines. Well, what else can one expect after the release of Mirzapur 2 trailer. The show has a massive fan base all across the country. And with that, the actors have garnered unprecedented fame too. However, we today have an update on Ali’s wedding with Richa Chadha.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ali and Richa were planning to tie the knot earlier this year. However, things turned upside down amid the coronavirus pandemic. While there was news about the venue, the guest list and whatnot, the on-going situation put all the plans on the backseat.

Advertisement

But where does that now lead Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding rituals? Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with the Mirzapur actor. We had a lot of fun speaking to him about the upcoming season of this thrilling show, his personal life and of course, the wedding!

When asked about an update on the wedding with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal shared, “We’re definitely waiting for 2020 to get over, I think everyone is waiting for this year to get over. Hopefully, maybe next year, we look at celebrating. Also, because, we want our friends to be comfortable coming together. Amid the pandemic and our country being at #1 in terms of the COVID-19 cases, we’d rather wait for a little.”

Most celebrities these days opt for an intimate wedding ceremony. We have seen it begin with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and the trend continued with Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati amongst others.

However, Ali Fazal has promised us that it won’t be the same in their case. In fact, the couple may happily be sharing insights into their big day on social media. Talking about it, “No, that is exactly why we’re giving it some time.”

Well, we may have to wait for a little but we’re sure the wait will be worth it all.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met on the sets of Fukrey. The two have been inseparable ever since and share an inspiring bond.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sorry Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla Has Found His Type Of ‘Ladki’ In Nikki Tamboli!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube