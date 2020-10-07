TV star Niti Taylor had a quiet and intimate wedding amidst the pandemic.

Advertisement

The Ishqbaaaz actress tied the knot with army man Parikshit Bawa on August 13, and shared a glimpse of their celebrations in a video she posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I’d like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding,” Niti Taylor captioned the video.

Niti Taylor wore a beautiful pastel peach lehenga. The outfit had shimmery embellishment all over it. She complimented her wedding attire with heavy jewellery including a maang tikka, earrings and necklace. A netted chunni made her look like a pure goddess.

“I can finally say out loud ‘Hello Husband’. Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I’m announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way — but hoping for a better 2021,” she added.

Niti was last seen playing one of the lead roles in the show “Ishqbaaaz”, which went off air last year.

Must Read: EXCLUSIVE! Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha To Marry Next Year, Mirzapur Actor Shares Update



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube