Every day, something or the other trends on Indian Twitter. Sometimes people slam an actor or boycott or ban a movie or show. From the past few months, different kinds of hashtag made top trends on social media. The latest one is for Kangana Ranaut and the hashtag is #KanganaAwardWapasKar.
Advertisement
Wondering why? Well, a few months ago, when Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was being investigated at the beginning, the Panga actress made several claims. Kangana said that she will return her Padma Shri if she fails to prove the claims she made about SSR’s death as murder. AIIMS and CBI found no foul play in the late actor’s death.
Advertisement
People might forget, but the internet remembers. A lot of people slammed Kangana Ranaut and have asked her to do as she said. People shared memes and jokes with the hashtag. One Twitter user wrote, “Kangana said that she will return her awards if SSR murder is not proved. Now that AIIMS and CBI rule out murder in SSR case Kindly tweet with #KanganaAwardWapasKar and urge Kangana to return her award. RT max.”
Trending
Another person tweeted, “All Sushant fans are feeling dejected at this time. Collision symbolCollision symbolCollision symbol
High time Arnab should sit on hunger strike with Kangana and Kangana should return her Padma Shri Award asap.
This will at least bring 90% justice for Sushant.
#KanganaAwardWapasKar”.
One more user reminded Kangana Ranaut of the promise she made and wrote, “Hope @KanganaTeam remembers her promise. #KanganaAwardWapasKar”.
Check out some tweets below:
Bigg Boss 14: #SidNaazIsACurseForSid After Sidharth Shukla-Nikki Tamboli…
All Sushant fans are feeling dejected at this time. 💥💥💥
High time Arnab should sit on hunger strike with Kangana and Kangana should return her PadmaShri Award asap.
This will at least bring 90% justice for Sushant. #KanganaAwardWapasKar pic.twitter.com/x5f0mUk9Dy
— Anup Agrawal (@anupagrawal23) October 7, 2020
Kangana said that she will return her awards if SSR murder is not proved. Now that AIIMS and CBI rules out murder in SSR case
Kindly tweet with #KanganaAwardWapasKar and urge Kangana to return her award. RT max.
— Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) October 7, 2020
Hope @KanganaTeam remembers her promise. #KanganaAwardWapasKar
— Anu (@moni837) October 7, 2020
*AIIMS and CBI rules out murder in SSR case*
Meanwhile Indians to Kangana :#KanganaAwardWapasKar pic.twitter.com/ErjrfkwZlc
— Sourcasm (@Sourcasm_) October 7, 2020
#KanganaAwardWapasKar Bollywood please ban @KanganaTeam Such people should be thrown into dustbin..There haters who want create hates among people
— Manish (@Manish91293713) October 7, 2020
#KanganaAwardWapasKar
Kangna after seeing this trend
She is like abhi to hame or jalil hoona hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/qkmE4wWqDD
— Mahesh Malviya (@MaheshM59911571) October 7, 2020
Kangana said If Sushant was not murdered then I will return my award Padmshri.
AIIMS reported Sushant was not mudered.#KanganaAwardWapasKar
— CHEAP न्यूज़™💥 (@Cheap_News) October 7, 2020
Kangana promised to return award if SSR murder not proved. Though she is very likely to make a U-turn, if she indeed returns award she will be the new ‘Award Wapsi Gang’ 😂😂#KanganaAwardWapasKar
— KSHITIJ🏹 (@kshitijsaxena71) October 7, 2020
Kaha chupa hai dramabaaz Kangana.Puchta hai bharat Award wapas karega ke nehi? Dramabaaz Kangana award wapas https://t.co/BD2uDDNStC were doing all those nonsense just because of your publicity.@KanganaTeam#KanganaAwardWapasKar
@KanganaOffical_ @KanganaDaily @KanganaRanautFC
— Juyel(I proud to be an Indian) (@iamjuyel) October 7, 2020
Swara Bhasker had also tweeted earlier and taken a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut.
Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail today by the Bombay High Court. The actress was arrested in the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Do you think Kangana should return her Padma Shri award? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: Rhea Chakraborty’s Bail Bars Her From Travelling Abroad Along With More 4 Conditions
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement