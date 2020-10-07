Every day, something or the other trends on Indian Twitter. Sometimes people slam an actor or boycott or ban a movie or show. From the past few months, different kinds of hashtag made top trends on social media. The latest one is for Kangana Ranaut and the hashtag is #KanganaAwardWapasKar.

Wondering why? Well, a few months ago, when Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was being investigated at the beginning, the Panga actress made several claims. Kangana said that she will return her Padma Shri if she fails to prove the claims she made about SSR’s death as murder. AIIMS and CBI found no foul play in the late actor’s death.

People might forget, but the internet remembers. A lot of people slammed Kangana Ranaut and have asked her to do as she said. People shared memes and jokes with the hashtag. One Twitter user wrote, “Kangana said that she will return her awards if SSR murder is not proved. Now that AIIMS and CBI rule out murder in SSR case Kindly tweet with #KanganaAwardWapasKar and urge Kangana to return her award. RT max.”

Another person tweeted, “All Sushant fans are feeling dejected at this time. Collision symbolCollision symbolCollision symbol

High time Arnab should sit on hunger strike with Kangana and Kangana should return her Padma Shri Award asap.

This will at least bring 90% justice for Sushant.

#KanganaAwardWapasKar”.

One more user reminded Kangana Ranaut of the promise she made and wrote, “Hope @KanganaTeam remembers her promise. #KanganaAwardWapasKar”.

Check out some tweets below:

Swara Bhasker had also tweeted earlier and taken a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail today by the Bombay High Court. The actress was arrested in the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Do you think Kangana should return her Padma Shri award? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

